Congress wins Tarikere municipal election

The Congress has won the majority in Tarikere TMC election. The results were announced on Monday.

Out of 23 wards, Congress won 15 seats, while BJP had to be satisfied with only one seat. Independent candidates have won the remaining seven seats.

Out of 23 wards, the election was held for 22 wards. T S Basavaraju from Congress in ward number 10 was elected unopposed.

There were 78 candidates in fray in 22 wards. The counting was held at Government Girls PU College in Tarikere.