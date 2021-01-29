‘Consider jaggery producing unit as small scale industry’

Urging the district administration to consider the Aalemanes (jaggery units) as small-scale industries, the unit owners explained that it would help them to get financial assistance and loan facilities, which would benefit thousands of farmers across the state.

A meeting was organised by the district administration, NABARD and Karnataka State Agricultural Produce Processing and Export Corporation Limited (KAPPEC), with the Aalemane owners in Mandya on Friday.

Expressing happiness for selecting Mandya's jaggery under Atmanirbhar Bharat yojane, they said, the authorities should resolve the issues faced by the Aalemane owners. The authorities have conducted several workshops for the jaggery unit owners, assuring loan and financial assistance. But, it has not been materialised till date, they lamented.

Aalemene Owners' Association district unit president S Thammegowda said that the officials failed to help them in adopting technology at the units. The owners are facing hardship due to lack of financial support. "If we get financial support from the government, we are ready to manufacture jaggery in huge quantities," he said.

Marketing

The jaggery makers have no marketing support. The sugarcane growers have to be paid before dispatching the cane. But, the jaggery suppliers are made to wait for months to get money from the traders. Some have ended their lives and many have left their villages in search of jobs, he said.

Many will get job from each unit and if there is financial assistance from the government, many youths will come forward in jaggery making, without going to cities in search of jobs. Hence, it should be considered as a small-scale industry and all necessary facilities provided, he stressed.

The aalemanes too should be brought under National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (Act), which would benefit farmers, labourers and unit owners, he suggested.