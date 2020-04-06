'Consignment from China cause for outbreak in N'gud'

MLA B Harshavardhan on Monday alleged that a consignment from China, transported in a cold storage to Jubilant Generics, may have resulted in the outbreak of Covid-19 in Nanjangud.

Speaking to reporters here, the MLA said, "The company had a consignment transported in a cold storage in the month of March. The goods may have carried coronovirus and infected the employees of the company."

The first Covid-19 case from the company was initially treated at a private hospital. When he developed severe health issues, he was shifted to K R Hospital where he tested positive for Covid-19, he said. "I have brought all the matters to the notice of District In-charge Minister V Somanna," the MLA said.