Constant efforts made Chitradurga No 1

The district has improved its position from fourth, with a 2.5 per cent rise in pass percentage

DHNS
DHNS, Chitradurga,
  • May 08 2023, 23:02 ist
  • updated: May 09 2023, 05:09 ist
DDPI K. Ravi Shankar Reddy. Credit: Special Arrangement

Chitradurga, known for the historical seven-tier fort (Elu Suttina Kote) has topped the state in SSLC examinations with a pass percentage of 96.8. 

The district has improved its position from fourth, with a 2.5 per cent rise in pass percentage. The steps taken by School Education Department are said to be the reasons for this accomplishment.

Deputy director of the department K Ravishankar Reddy said, “We had taken all steps to ensure that students in SSLC are not away from classes. Rural students remaining absent for many days was stopped this time. We held meetings with parents and children and this improved attendance of rural students.”

Read | Girl emerges SSLC topper vaulting over hurdles of poverty

He said the department had identified composite colleges which were registering a poor pass percentage for many years. To address the issue, a team, comprising teachers of the District Institute of Education and Training had been formed and they were in charge of such colleges.

He said two packages - scoring and passing -- were formed for all six subjects. The important lessons, including poems with questions and answers, were distributed to all students years ago. This time, it has produced desirable results, he noted. 

SSLC examination
Chitradurga
Karnataka

