Contaminated water: Youth dies in Davangere district

Contaminated water: Youth dies in Davangere district

Several people in Kananakatte village had complained of fever after consuming contaminated water

DHNS
DHNS, Davangere ,
  • Jul 11 2022, 00:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2022, 01:54 ist

A 25-year-old man who took ill after consuming contaminated water in the Kananakatte village of Jagalur taluk died during treatment at a district hospital in Davangere on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Ramesh. Several people in Kananakatte village had complained of fever after consuming contaminated water. The pipe supplying drinking water to the village had been damaged resulting in contamination. A team of health departments visited the village for treating the residents.

Ramesh was treated for 15 days in taluk hospital. “Since fever could not be controlled, he was shifted to the district hospital where he died,” his relative said.

Taluk Health Officer Dr Nagaraj has said that he had no information about the death. 

However, he said, residents of Kananakatte were treated for fever. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Davangere
Karnataka News
Death
Contaminated water
India News

What's Brewing

Army man sets fastest solo cycling record 

Army man sets fastest solo cycling record 

The festival of fusions

The festival of fusions

Should senior citizens invest in the stock market?

Should senior citizens invest in the stock market?

Eid celebrated with fervour in India

Eid celebrated with fervour in India

NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's colour images

NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's colour images

Awe and anger in Lanka's ransacked presidential palace

Awe and anger in Lanka's ransacked presidential palace

Single-use plastic ban to come into effect from Monday

Single-use plastic ban to come into effect from Monday

Dhoni visits dressing room after India's T20I win

Dhoni visits dressing room after India's T20I win

Emmy nominations out soon; 'Squid Game' eyes history

Emmy nominations out soon; 'Squid Game' eyes history

 