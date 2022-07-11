Contaminated water: Youth dies in Davangere district

A 25-year-old man who took ill after consuming contaminated water in the Kananakatte village of Jagalur taluk died during treatment at a district hospital in Davangere on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Ramesh. Several people in Kananakatte village had complained of fever after consuming contaminated water. The pipe supplying drinking water to the village had been damaged resulting in contamination. A team of health departments visited the village for treating the residents.

Ramesh was treated for 15 days in taluk hospital. “Since fever could not be controlled, he was shifted to the district hospital where he died,” his relative said.

Taluk Health Officer Dr Nagaraj has said that he had no information about the death.

However, he said, residents of Kananakatte were treated for fever.