Continue old system of Arivu education loan scheme: GIO to Karnataka govt

Girls Islamic Organisation (GIO) has urged the state government to solve loopholes in the new order on the Arivu education loan scheme of Karnataka Minority Development Corporation and continue the scheme as it was before.

GIO DK district unit convener and state advisory committee member Dr Ayesha said that majority of the beneficiaries of the scheme were female students. By reintroducing the old scheme, the government should reduce the burden on their parents.

More than 30,000 students were availing of the benefits of the Arivu scheme across the state. Unfortunately, with the government stopping the release of the amount during the Covid-19 pandemic, the students are inconvenienced. The GIO has urged the officials and minister to restart the scheme.

As per the new application form, only those students who have been admitted to private or government colleges under government quota through CET or NEET are eligible for the loan scheme. Those students who have availed of management quota seats are not eligible to avail the benefits.

The applications are accepted only if the students apply in the first year of their course, she said.

