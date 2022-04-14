Contractor Santosh Patil's mortal remains arrives in his native village in Belagavi

The mortal remains of contractor Santosh Patil, who had ended his life in a lodge in Udupi on Tuesday, arrived in his native village of Badas in Belagavi taluk early Thursday morning.

The deceased's family members agreed to conduct his last rites after senior police officials assured them that action will be taken against the accused named as per the investigation.

Santosh, who had implemented various works costing Rs 4 crore in the jurisdiction of Hindalga Gram Panchayat without work orders, had accused Eshwarappa of demanding 40 per cent commission through his associates. He had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Santosh's body was brought to his village under police escort. The entire village had gathered before Patil's residence to pay him last respects.

