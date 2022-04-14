Santosh Patil's mortal remains arrives in Belagavi

Contractor Santosh Patil's mortal remains arrives in his native village in Belagavi

he deceased's family members agreed to conduct his last rites after assurance from senior police officials

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  Apr 14 2022, 09:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2022, 09:41 ist
Residents from Badas village in Belagavi taluk gathered in front of residence of contractor Santosh Patil after arrival of his mortal remains from Udupi on Thursday. Credit: DH Photo

The mortal remains of contractor Santosh Patil, who had ended his life in a lodge in Udupi on Tuesday, arrived in his native village of Badas in Belagavi taluk early Thursday morning.

The deceased's family members agreed to conduct his last rites after senior police officials assured them that action will be taken against the accused named as per the investigation.

Santosh, who had implemented various works costing Rs 4 crore in the jurisdiction of Hindalga Gram Panchayat without work orders, had accused Eshwarappa of demanding 40 per cent commission through his associates. He had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Santosh's body was brought to his village under police escort. The entire village had gathered before Patil's residence to pay him last respects. 

Santosh Patil
Karnataka
India News
Belagavi

