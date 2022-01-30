Controversy over transfer of official over tree felling

The alleged transfer of a range forest officer (RFO) attached to the forest mobile squad in Udupi has courted controversy in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

Mangalore MLA U T Khader demanded that the vigilance squad of the forest department probe the alleged felling of hundreds of trees inside the reserve forest of Belthangady, after environmentalists alleged that the officer was transferred after she had seized a truck with the wooden logs. Three persons of the forest department were also suspended.

Two letters related to the transfer have gone viral on social media. One is by Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja, in which he had requested the CM to transfer RFO Sandhya, and the another, reportedly written by Sandhya to a Billava organisation, alleging that she was transferred due to political reasons. However, the veracity of the letters could not be ascertained.

Meanwhile, netizens have condemned the move of MLA Harish Poonja to transfer the officer. Belthangady Sri Guru Narayana Swamy Seva Sangha President Chidananda Poojary has condemned the move of the MLA recommending the transfer of RFO Sandhya to Bidar and appealed to the CM to revoke the transfer.

