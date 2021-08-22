Row over Hindu women 'traveling' with Muslim man over

Controversy over women ‘traveling’ with youth from different faith amicably settled

Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Aug 22 2021, 14:24 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2021, 14:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Controversy erupted after a youth, belonging to different faith, was found seated adjacent to two women, traveling in a bus to Bengaluru. With the intervention of police, the issue was solved amicably.

On receiving information that two women were traveling with a youth belonging to different faith, members of the Hindu Jagarana Vedike followed the bus and intercepted it at Aanegundi. When the youth tried to alight from the bus at Paichar, the Vedike members contacted the police.

The women informed the police that they did not know the youth and the issue was sorted out. "Neither the youth nor the women filed any complaint and the issue was sorted out," Circle Inspector Naveenchandra Jogi said.

Mangaluru
Bus
Police
Karnataka

