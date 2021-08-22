Controversy over women ‘travelling’ with youth from different faith amicably settled

Controversy erupted after a youth, belonging to different faith, was found seated adjacent to two women, travelling in a bus to Bengaluru. With the intervention of police, the issue was solved amicably.

On receiving information that two women were travelling with a youth belonging to different faith, members of the Hindu Jagarana Vedike followed the bus and intercepted it at Aanegundi. When the youth tried to alight from the bus at Paichar, the Vedike members contacted the police.

The women informed the police that they did not know the youth and the issue was sorted out. "Neither the youth nor the women filed any complaint and the issue was sorted out," Circle Inspector Naveenchandra Jogi said.