Conversion charge: Dalit family attacked, seven booked in Belagavi dist

Conversion charge: Dalit family attacked in Belagavi

The incident is said to have occurred on December 29

DHNS
DHNS, Mudalagi (Belagavi district),
  • Jan 02 2022, 23:13 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2022, 03:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Seven people have been booked under SC/ST Act for allegedly attacking a Dalit family accusing it of converting neighbours to Christianity at Tukkanatti village in the taluk.

According to the complainant, a group of people barged into her house when her family members were holding prayers and assaulted five of her family including three women. “They abused us saying that we are converting people to Christianity. One of the women has suffered burns after they poured hot sambar on her,” she said.

All five victims are undergoing treatment at Mudalagi community healthcare centre.

Following the complaint, the Mudalagi police booked seven people under SC/ST (Prevention of atrocities) Act and the relevant provisions of IPC, the same day. However no arrests have been made in the case, the police said.

