Conversion: First case booked in Kodagu

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • May 18 2022, 22:06 ist
  • updated: May 19 2022, 01:40 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The police on Wednesday booked and arrested a Kerala Christian missionary couple for alleged religious conversion of tribals, a day after governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot gave his assent to the anti-conversion ordinance.

The first case after the law was introduced saw the arrest of Kuriyechan and Selilama at Kutta in Virajpet taluk. The couple is accused of forced religious conversion at Kutta Pujekallu near Gonikoppa town in the district, said the police.

"The police released them on bail," Manjappa, CPI, said.

Acting on a complaint by Bajrang Dal and RSS workers, the police initiated the action. 

Karnataka
Kodagu
India News
Religious conversion

