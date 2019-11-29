‘Coorg Village’ near Raja Seat to promote tourism

Those who visit Raja Seat in Madikeri are disappointed with only the park and hilly ranges in the surroundings. To attract tourists, the Department of Tourism and Horticulture have chalked out a plan for constructing ‘Coorg Village’ in two acres of land belonging to the horticulture department in front of Kundoorumotte Temple near Raja Seat.

The department has decided to use the land with a small lake for commercial purpose. Utilising Rs 98 lakh from the Department of Tourism, a total of 15 stalls will be constructed. Tourists who visit Omkareshwara Temple, Old Fort and Nehru Mantapa can spend their evening at the Coorg Village.

Under Coorg Village, three shopping complexes will come up with six, four and five stalls each in different locations. The home-made products prepared by SHG members under the Women and Child Development Department, food products prepared by flood victims will be sold in the

stalls.

In addition, there are plans to develop the lake in the said land to promote tourism. Walkers path and seating arrangement will also be constructed for the tourists, said tourism department officials.

There are no plans to shift the stalls near Raja Seat right now. It has been decided to allocate stalls for the various departments, said tourism department assistant director Raghavendra to

DH.

The surrounding nature is not harmed in the name of ‘Coorg village’, he added.

The foundation work on the complex has commenced. The stalls will be ready for inauguration before the monsoon, said labourers engaged in the work at the site.

Greens oppose idea

Kodagu Hasireekarana organisation has opposed the permission given to construct stalls for the flood victims in the land belonging to the horticulture department near Raja Seat.

Kodagu Hasireekarana president K G Harish said the department of horticulture has taken unilateral decision to allocate land for construction of stalls without gathering public opinion. The work should be stalled immediately.

He said, “Let the district administration identify government land in Madikeri and provide alternative facilities for the victims. The construction of stalls near Raja Seat will increase traffic congestion and will also increase the garbage mess. The district administration’s move to set up Coorg Village without floating tender and giving information to the public has raised doubts.”

He said there is a need to give priority to eco-friendly tourism. It is not right to spoil nature in the name of tourism promotion. The land owned by horticulture department should be earmarked for the park. The lake on the site should be rejuvenated.

Office-bearer of Kodagu Hasireekarana Kadratanda Pali Devaiah said, “The pedestrians will face inconvenience once bus services start on Race Course Road. The promise to instal a slab on the open drain to facilitate the movement of pedestrians by the CMC has not been fulfilled so far.”