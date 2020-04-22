Copra, tamarind exports allowed from tomorrow: JCM

Law and District In-charge Minister J C Madhuswamy said that the government will allow the export of copra and tamarind from Tumakuru to other states from April 24; but with certain conditions.

Speaking at the DC's office in the city on Thursday, he said that the truck drivers who transport the produce to other states will be quarantined mandatorily for 14 days on their return.

Deputy Commissioner K Rakesh Kumar said that all drivers of trucks going out of the state should be subjected to health checks and allowed to go only on the condition that they will be quarantined after they return.

"They have to mandatorily use masks and sanitizers and eat only parcelled food in their lorries," he stressed. He added that the Health Department staff had been deputed to the APMC to check the health of lorry drivers.

He also said that from April 23, a door-to-door survey will be conducted to identify people with symptoms and 53 mobile squads had been formed for the purpose. District Health Officer Dr Chandrika said that a laboratory will be set up in the city and two teams of health workers had been sent to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru for training.