Cops at this police station use steam to fight viruses

Naina J A
Naina J A
  • May 01 2021, 10:36 ist
  • updated: May 01 2021, 10:36 ist
Police personnel taking the steam at Barke police station in Mangaluru. Credit: DH Photo

The Barke police station personnel in Mangaluru have set up an apparatus attached to a pressure cooker to generate steam for inhalation to destroy viruses.

Herbs like tulasi, pacche karpura, and cloves are added to water for the steam.

The police Inspector Jyothirlinga C Honnakatti said, "The facility is meant for the staff of the station and the visitors."

The Ayurveda practitioner Dr Jnaneshwar Nayak said that steaming was an important aspect in Ayurveda treatment. One should take care of eyes while steaming. It helps ease congestion in the throat. Cops were seen inhaling steam from three pipes attached to it.

Karnataka
Mangaluru

