Cops interact with foreign nationals in Mangaluru

On one hand, the police have initiated an exercise to verify the documents of the foreign nationals to check the illegal immigrants in the city, on the other, the city police organised an interaction with the foreign nationals residing in Mangaluru city for various purposes including education and employment, to address their grievances if any, on Saturday.

There are 336 foreign nationals from 50 countries residing in Mangaluru city commissionerate limits including 82 from Afghanistan, Bangladesh (11), Ethiopia (25), Malaysia (11), Yemen (20) Iraq (13), Philippines (17), Sri Lanka (20), UK (16), USA (18) for education, employment and other purposes. Of the 336 foreigners, 218 are on student visas and 40 have OCI cards.

An Iranian national raised the issue of foreign nationals not being allowed to register a vehicle in or her name. To which, the Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar promised to look into the issue. A national from Tanzania who is pursuing his PhD at Mangalore University raised concern over the lack of traffic sense and urged the Commissioner to create a forum to bring together all the foreign nationals to share their grievances. He also urged the cops to take steps to check on illegal migrants.

Jenieve Monteiro who holds an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card holder said that there is a need to simplify the process of Verification of documents pertaining to OCI and a unit should be set up in Mangaluru. “OCI card holders will have to travel to Bengaluru for any issues or verification of documents,” she said.

John Hislob from the UK who has been residing in Mangaluru with his Indian origin wife Florine Hislob since 2004 “Mangaluru was known for greenery in the past and now it has changed.” He called upon the foreign nationals not to be afraid and to be honest with the police personnel. There is no discrimination based on caste, religion and colour in the city.

While his wife Florine urged the foreign nationals to keep their documents in order and not to engage in any illegal activities. “Though I have travelled to 66 countries in the world, I chose to settle down in Mangaluru due to the warmth of the city.”

Said Anwar from Afghanistan and president of a world youth organisation said that he was in the city as a part of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations Scholarship Scheme. “We celebrate holi, Raksha Bandhan. We have understood the diversity of the land. India has given us the freedom which we don't have in our homeland.”

Farkhundu Akbari from Afghanistan said “I have learnt here the tradition and culture and also Hindi language. My stay here in Mangaluru has given me a great experience. We never faced any harassment.”

Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (DCIO) Harishchandra called upon the foreign nationals not to get involved in any political or student organisations and also missionary activities.

The foreign nationals arriving in the country should register with the Foreigners Registration Office (FRO) and they can not change their college or course without getting it approved by the concerned authorities.

Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar said that a WhatsApp group to bring together all the foreign nationals will be formed to raise queries and clear doubts. No case has been registered against foreign nationals in Mangaluru so far.

He called upon the foreign nationals to dial the emergency response support system (ERSS) 112 for any help.