Cops nab suspect accused of burning alive Yadgir woman who resisted rape attempt

The Surpur police on Tuesday arrested Gangappa Basappa, the accused in the case of burning a woman alive after she resisted rape attempt at a village in Surpur taluk of the district.

Superintendent of Police Dr C B Vedamurthy said that the arrested was being interrogated. He said the accused was stalking the victim for several months and a compromise was struck earlier by the family members of the victim and the accused. This incident could have been prevented had they lodged a police complaint earlier, the SP said.

Meanwhile, the activists of various dalit organisations staged a protest at Gandhi Circle in Surpur town with the body of the victim. They blocked road Gandhi Circle. The agitation lasted for about four hours.

