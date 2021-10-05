Cops nab suspect accused of burning alive Yadgir woman who resisted rape attempt

Cops nab suspect accused of burning alive Yadgir woman

The accused was stalking the victim for several months and a compromise was struck earlier by the family members of the victim and the accused

DHNS, Yadgir,
  • Oct 05 2021, 22:31 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2021, 01:33 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Surpur police on Tuesday arrested Gangappa Basappa, the accused in the case of burning a woman alive after she resisted rape attempt at a village in Surpur taluk of the district.

Superintendent of Police Dr C B Vedamurthy said that the arrested was being interrogated. He said the accused was stalking the victim for several months and a compromise was struck earlier by the family members of the victim and the accused. This incident could have been prevented had they lodged a police complaint earlier, the SP said.

Also Read | Woman resists rape attempt, burnt alive

Meanwhile, the activists of various dalit organisations staged a protest at Gandhi Circle in Surpur town with the body of the victim. They blocked road Gandhi Circle. The agitation lasted for about four hours.

