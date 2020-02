Humnabad police on Monday seized about 160 kg ganja worth Rs 16 lakh near Nice Daba on NH-65 on the outskirts of the town on Monday and arrested two persons in this connection.

Acting on a definite tip off, a police team arrested Gaya sheikh and Salman Sheikh, said to be from Usmanbad. They were illegally transportation ganja in a vehicle to Maharashtra from Telangana.

A police team led by Circle Inspector J S Nyamegouda and PSI Ravikumar took part in the operation.