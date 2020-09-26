Cops stop fake doctorate ceremony

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  Sep 26 2020
  • updated: Sep 26 2020, 22:24 ist
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) A N Prakash Gowda inquires candidates of honorary degrees at a private Hotel in Mysuru on Saturday.

City Police, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police A N Prakash Gowda, conducted a raid on a ceremony organised to distribute fake honorary doctorate degrees and took two persons into custody here, on Saturday. It is alleged that the honorary doctorate degrees are sold to people for money.

Gangamma Devi Shakti Preetham Trust, National Human Rights Peace Council and International Global Peace University had organised the ceremony at ‘Ruchi The Prince’ hotel on Hunsur Road. Harihara MLA Ramappa was the chief guest for the ceremony.

According to the police, the MLA returned without attending the function as the organisers did not follow Covid-19 guidelines and did not obtain permission to organise the event.

A police officer said, "The MLA was also a candidate for the degree. A total of 142 candidates from across the state and from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh had gathered to obtain the degrees."

A majority of the candidates had paid from Rs 20,000 to Rs 1 lakh for the degrees. The police have obtained all details from them. A few candidates urged the police to give their degree certificates, which the police turned down.

Vijayanagar Police are investigating the case.

