Corona suspect goes missing; creates panic

A man suspected of Covid-19 infection, escaped from the isolation ward of Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS), on Monday morning, creating panic among the people, for a while.

However, he was traced near the Urdu School, at Shankara Mutt, after 20 minutes. The suspect is said to have been in contact with the 10 Muslim clerics, who had come from Delhi. He was kept in an isolation ward in MIMS. On Monday morning, he was missing.

Superintendent of Police K Parashuram rushed to the spot. Additional SP V J Shobharani and others visited the hospital and conducted an enquiry. They also viewed the CCTV footages.

The suspect was kept in quarantine in Malavalli. He was shifted to MIMS Hospital, after he complained of throat infection and breathing problems on Sunday night. The hospital staff found him missing on Monday morning and launched a search. He was later found near the Urdu School. He has again admitted to MIMS, said District Health Officer Dr H P Manchegowda.