Corona warriors attacked in Belagavi village

COVID-19 warriors, who visited an institutional quarantine facility at Maranhol village in Belagavi taluk for collecting swab samples, were assaulted by the inmates of the facility here on Friday.

A total of 22 persons, including two children and women, who had returned from Maharashtra have been housed in the institutional quarantine facility at Maranhal. They were refusing to give their swab samples for tests as they did not have any of the COVID-19 symptoms.

Tahsildar R K Kulkarni, who had visited the facility in the morning had asked them to give their swab samples for tests. He had informed them that those testing negative will be allowed to go home.

After initial reluctance they had agreed to give their swab samples for tests.

In the afternoon hours at around 3:30 pm when the ambulance arrived, Panchayat Development Officer Prashant Munavalli, Village Accountant Prashant Nesargi and Asha workers were readying the tables and chairs to collect the swab samples. Suspects attacked Munavalli, Nesargi and Asha workers. They even called people from the village, over phone, to assault them COVID-19 warriors.

Munavalli said, they were working day and night for the safety of COVID-19 suspects and ensured they get nutritious food and medicine. We had made all efforts to convince them that they were quarantined for their own and of their family members sake.

Without any provocation, suspects entered into verbal duel with the officials deployed and attacked them. They also tore shirt of Munavalli and Nesargi. Some women even attempted to attack Asha workers, he said.

He said, complaint will be filed with Kakati police regarding the assault and were awaiting arrival of Tahsildar and other officials to the spot.