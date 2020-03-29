Coronavirus: 1,702 under home quarantine in Mysuru

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Mar 29 2020, 21:54 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2020, 21:54 ist
Representative image (iStock Photo)

As on Sunday, 1,702 people have been put under home quarantine for COVID-19 and eight are in isolation wards in the hospitals in Mysuru.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar said, 2,486 persons have been observed till date and 776 people have successfully completed 14 days of home quarantine.

All the eight persons, who tested positive, are stable and quarantined at hospital, he said. A total of 90 samples have been tested. While eight tested positive, 81 are negative, the DC said.

The DC appealed to the people who have returned from COVID-19 affected countries or who have been in personal contact with such a person to remain in home isolation for 14 days. He also urged to maintain personal hygiene, wash hands frequently with soap or hand sanitiser and avoid social gathering.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Mysuru
quarantine
