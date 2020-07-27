Coronavirus a taboo, saw discrimination against the infected: Covid-free cop spells out his battle

The line of duty for Covid Warriors is a path strewn with dangers. To get infected with coronavirus and come out trumps is a tale that inspires many. Covid Warriors and head constable at women's police station in Puttur, Dinesh Kumar, says the infection taught him new tools of the era and the taboo associated with the coronavirus.

"While I was admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19, I used to read and watch videos online on farming and various acts. I had become an online student literally," said Covid warrior Dinesh Kumar of Kadamajal in Puttur.

He is serving as a head constable at the women's police station in Puttur and tested positive for Covid-19 on July 16 and was discharged on July 25.

"I was feverish along with a headache on July 11 and gave my swab for testing on July 13. After I was confirmed with Covid-19, I was admitted to a Covid hospital in Sullia. Apart from mobile phone, I did not have anything to read."

"It is a challenge to spend time by not having any direct contact with people. Hence, I started searching for farming activities on YouTube and other search engines. I studied various acts. Along with following the advice of the doctors who were treating me, I used to gargle in saltwater and practice light exercise while at the hospital," he said.

"I might have contracted the virus while at work. It is our duty to maintain social distancing while at work, to ensure that the virus does not spread to others. Cleanliness and maintaining distance is the mantra to check the spread of the virus," he said.

Further, he said the taboo associated with Covid-19 should be removed from the society.

"I had the full support from the SP and the department. But, I have come across several families who had faced discrimination after testing positive. I wish to help Covid-infected families in future. I am also planning to have a kitchen garden in front of my house," he said.

"When I received the report about testing positive, I began to think over all the reports that I had seen on TV and read on social media. We were 15 infected persons undergoing treatment in the ward. Except for one senior citizen, all others were asymptomatic. We all were not sacred. More than the infected, it is those in the society who should be positive, for the speedy recovery of the infected," he felt.