Coronavirus: COVID-19 suspect admitted to hospital with police help in Hassan

As a person who returned from a pilgrimage from Mecca hesitated to get screened and refused clinical tests for suspecting coronavirus, the Health Department officials had to take the help of the police personnel, to admit him to the hospital in Hassan, on Friday.

A family from Arkalgud taluk, who were on a pilgrimage to Mecca and Madina, returned back on March 5. A woman from the family developed fever and symptoms of flu. In view of the coronavirus scare, a team of health department officials visited their house and directed them to get admitted to a hospital in Hassan for treatment.

The woman agreed for the treatment. But, her husband hesitated to come for the test, despite the health officials convincing and educating him. As a result, taluk health officer Dr Swamigowda lodged a police complaint. Later, with the help of the police, he was brought to Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences and quarantined.