Coronavirus: Dakshina Kannada Cong sets up task force

Dakshina Kannada district Congress Committee has set up a task force under the instructions of the party state leadership to tackle the issues faced by people during the lockdown period, former MLA J R Lobo said Saturday.

Welcoming the steps taken by the Karnataka government to address the problems of the public, Lobo told reporters here that the task force would be closely monitoring the implementation of the schemes.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

The task force, led by Lobo, has DCC president Harish Kumar MLC and Shubhoday Alva as members.

Lobo said eight sub-committees have been formed to look into the difficulties faced by the people during the lockdown period and help them in need. He wanted the district administration and BJP MLAs from the district to consult the Opposition before taking unilateral decisions on important matters.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

The decision to shift the wholesale vegetable and fruit shops to Baikampady from the central market is welcome but ill-timed, he said, adding it led to confusion among the public.

Harish Kumar said the governments promise to distribute free ration for two months to BPL families has not yet been implemented. Apart from rice, cooking oil and dal should be made available to the families for the period, he said.