Coronavirus facilitates creation of new jobs

Contrary to the fear that coronavirus or Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdown are causing job loss to many, new posts are being created to tackle the situation. A city-based PU college has published an advertisement, on the social media, inviting applications to recruit a nursing graduate.

S R Ravi, president of Navodaya Foundation, which runs Vijaya Chethana PU College in Kuvempu Nagar, said, “Children are highly vulnerable and it is the responsibility of every institution to take utmost care of them. We have created a permanent post of a ‘Health Tutor’ and have invited applications from a nursing graduate, either BSc or MSc.”

“We have created this post in the interest of both students and staffers of our college, to take care of their ‘health and hygiene’. We might create more such posts, depending on the situations, as well-being of the students and staffers is our priority,” he said.

Jayachandra Raju, chairman and founder trustee of Global Education Trust, which runs Daksha PU College, said, ”Even his institution is exploring the possibilities, to create a similar post, in the interest of the students.”

He said, “This is just one possibility. All challenges have their positives. We should rise to the occasion and find solutions, rather than crib over the drawbacks.”