Coronavirus facilitates creation of new jobs

Coronavirus facilitates creation of new jobs

T R Sathish Kumar
T R Sathish Kumar, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jun 01 2020, 21:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2020, 21:59 ist
An advertisement shared on the social media.

Contrary to the fear that coronavirus or Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdown are causing job loss to many, new posts are being created to tackle the situation. A city-based PU college has published an advertisement, on the social media, inviting applications to recruit a nursing graduate.

S R Ravi, president of Navodaya Foundation, which runs Vijaya Chethana PU College in Kuvempu Nagar, said, “Children are highly vulnerable and it is the responsibility of every institution to take utmost care of them. We have created a permanent post of a ‘Health Tutor’ and have invited applications from a nursing graduate, either BSc or MSc.”

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here 

“We have created this post in the interest of both students and staffers of our college, to take care of their ‘health and hygiene’. We might create more such posts, depending on the situations, as well-being of the students and staffers is our priority,” he said.

Jayachandra Raju, chairman and founder trustee of Global Education Trust, which runs Daksha PU College, said, ”Even his institution is exploring the possibilities, to create a similar post, in the interest of the students.”

He said, “This is just one possibility. All challenges have their positives. We should rise to the occasion and find solutions, rather than crib over the drawbacks.”

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
job
Mysuru
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
Employment
Karnataka

What's Brewing

'Community transmission of COVID-19 well-established'

'Community transmission of COVID-19 well-established'

RIP Wajid Khan: A talented composer

RIP Wajid Khan: A talented composer

Tear gas fired as clashes erupt outside White House

Tear gas fired as clashes erupt outside White House

2 NASA astronauts enter ISS after 19-hour journey

2 NASA astronauts enter ISS after 19-hour journey

Price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders hiked from June 1

Price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders hiked from June 1

India begins to 'unlock' with tailor-made keys

India begins to 'unlock' with tailor-made keys

 