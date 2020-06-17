Coronavirus: Give priority for frontline workers, says Mandya MP Sumalatha

MP A Sumalatha said, “Priority should be given to frontline workers, fighting against coronavirus, and ensure that there is sufficient supply of medical equipment, including PPE kits, masks, sanitisers and others.”

Chairing a meeting to review the progress of Central-sponsored schemes, organised under District Infrastructure Scheme Advisory Committee (DISHA) in Mandya on Wednesday, Sumalatha said that it is a crime to neglect corona warriors.

“People from Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra are returning to Mandya district in large numbers. Thousands of people have applied on Seva Sindhu portal. The Health department should gear up to face the situation,” she said.

Committee member Aruna Kumari complained that there is no proper distribution of masks to frontline workers. Asha workers, who visit villages, are working in fear. Health department officials should provide information on the number of masks distributed to each Asha worker, she said.

District Health Officer Dr H P Manchegowda said that it is not possible to provide information on masks distributed to individual worker. But, masks are supplied to taluks and from there they are distributed to workers. Around 86,346 masks have been distributed to taluk hospitals. If required, more masks would be supplied, he said.

The DHO explained that the Health department is ready to tackle migrants. In all, 4,014 beds have been identified for patients at Covid and taluk hospitals. The lab in the district hospital is capable of testing 300 samples per day.

Pointing out that Kanakapura taluk in Ramanagar district, is identified under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (Act) in the national level, Sumalatha asked, “Why is it not possible to achieve the same in Mandya?”

Deputy Commissioner M V Venkatesh explained, priority is given for construction of check dams in Ramanagar district. They have constructed check dams across streams and rivers. Besides, the workers have been utilised for other works. If gram panchayat development officers and presidents plan and execute works, the scheme would be effective in Mandya district, he said.

Sumalatha expressed disappointment over the delay in construction of houses under Rajiv Gandhi Awas yojana. “It was a dream project of late Ambareesh. The negligence of officials has resulted in the snail’s pace of works. The officials should not give any excuse and 1,335 houses should be completed before March 2021,” she said.

She said that the officials concerned should take action against private educational establishments collecting fee from parents. Sumalatha directed the ZP CEO K Yalakkigowda to issue notices to those who are absent for the meeting in future. ZP president Nagarathna Swamy was present.