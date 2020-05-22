Coronavirus: Hassan reports 14 new COVID-19 positive cases; Mandya 3 new infections

Three fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Mandya district and 14 positive cases from Hassan district on Friday. All the cases from both the districts have a travel history of Maharashtra.

The huge influx of migrants returning to these districts is the reason for the spike in positive cases.

Out of 14 cases reported from Hassan, nine are male and five are female. All three positive cases from Mandya are male.

With these new cases, the tally of Mandya stands at 204 and that of Hassan is 80.

It may be mentioned that Hassan remained a green zone and had returned to normalcy until the migrants started returning in hordes to their respective villages and towns.