Coronavirus hits Raichur granite industry hard

The outbreak of coronavirus across the globe has badly hit the granite quarries in the district. Industrialists from China and Japan have not turned up for purchasing the famous Mudgal granite stone.

The quarries in the district export around 30,000 cubic metre of granite stone to China and Japan around year. However, in 2019-20 (till the end of February), only 12,331 cubic metre of granite has been exported. According to the officials of the Mining and Geology department, exports have virtually come to a stop after virus outbreak and only a nominal quantity of granite is reaching the domestic market.

The demand for granite had halved following natural disasters in Japan and China two years. However, the outbreak of coronavirus has dealt a death blow to the industry. Of the 45 licensed quarries, 20 had stopped operation two years ago due to lack of demand. The remaining 25 quarries too are not functioning now as an offshoot of the virus scare.

“Grey granite” is found in abundance in Mudgal and neighbouring areas. They are exported to countries such as China and Japan for value addition - where skilled labourers and cheap electricity are available. The value-added graphite products are exported from these

countries.

“Around 500 families have lost jobs as granite industry has come to a halt. The mining can be done only if there is a demand. The stone loses its sheen and value if it is quarried before. The granite business could resume only if the economies of China and Japan revive,” said Dawood, the owner of Nobel Granite Industries in Mudgal.