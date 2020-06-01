Coronavirus in Karnataka: Health check-up for students before SSLC exams

The department of primary and secondary education is thinking of conducting health check-up of students appearing for SSLC examinations.

The department officials began thinking of the health check-up on Monday, following advice by Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai at a meeting of education and home departments convened to discuss the safety and security measures put in place to conduct the examinations.

Briefing the media after the completion of the meeting, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said, “The home minister has given the advice to conduct health check-up of all students appearing for exams at their doorstep to ensure they are healthy and it will also boost their confidence to appear for the exams.”

Minister also said that the department will discuss the matter with health and family welfare department officials. “We will work it out in all possible ways. We will discuss with the health department officials about conducting students health check-up at their doorstep,” he said.

He said he is convening meetings with the health and transport authorities to ensure all necessary safety measures are in place during the exams.