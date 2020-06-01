Health check-up for students before SSLC exams

Coronavirus in Karnataka: Health check-up for students before SSLC exams

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 01 2020, 23:06 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2020, 00:01 ist
Representative image (iStock photo)

The department of primary and secondary education is thinking of conducting health check-up of students appearing for SSLC examinations.

The department officials began thinking of the health check-up on Monday, following advice by Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai at a meeting of education and home departments convened to discuss the safety and security measures put in place to conduct the examinations.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here 

Briefing the media after the completion of the meeting, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said, “The home minister has given the advice to conduct health check-up of all students appearing for exams at their doorstep to ensure they are healthy and it will also boost their confidence to appear for the exams.”

Minister also said that the department will discuss the matter with health and family welfare department officials. “We will work it out in all possible ways. We will discuss with the health department officials about conducting students health check-up at their doorstep,” he said.

He said he is convening meetings with the health and transport authorities to ensure all necessary safety measures are in place during the exams. 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
health
students
SSLC exams
Karnataka
basavaraj bommai
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

'Community transmission of COVID-19 well-established'

'Community transmission of COVID-19 well-established'

RIP Wajid Khan: A talented composer

RIP Wajid Khan: A talented composer

Tear gas fired as clashes erupt outside White House

Tear gas fired as clashes erupt outside White House

2 NASA astronauts enter ISS after 19-hour journey

2 NASA astronauts enter ISS after 19-hour journey

Price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders hiked from June 1

Price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders hiked from June 1

India begins to 'unlock' with tailor-made keys

India begins to 'unlock' with tailor-made keys

 