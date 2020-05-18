Coronavirus: Kalyana Karnataka region reports 21 COVID-19 positive cases

Kalyana Karnataka region sees 21 COVID-19 +ve cases

Gururaja B R
  • May 18 2020, 14:01 ist
  • updated: May 18 2020, 14:01 ist
All six districts coming under Kalyana Karnataka are now affected by COVID-19 with positive cases being reported from Koppal and Raichur districts, which had been in green zone hitherto. 

Mumbai returnees continue to haunt the region with 19 out of 21 positive cases reported on Monday being the returnees from the national financial capital. 

While Kalaburagi and Raichur districts reported six positive novel coronavirus cases each, five returnees were found to be positive in Yadgir district. 

The test result of a 13-year-old minor boy came back positive. He came in contact with Patient-939. 

While infection has been confirmed in two Maharashtra returnees in Koppal, one who came back from Tamil Nadu tested positive for the virus.

