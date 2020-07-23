Coronavirus: KSRTC to rope in recovered employees to boost morale of work force

In a heartwarming gesture, the KSRTC has come up with a novel way of reinforcing confidence in its employees by roping in those, who have recovered from Covid-19, to counsel their colleagues.

The KSRTC officials have been trying to keep their staff motivated as the total number of employees infected with the virus touched 250.

Officials noted that 137 of them have already been discharged and the very news of their recovery comes as positive to others.

“We have 113 employees in isolation. The depot mangers/divisional controllers and divisional labour welfare officers keep in touch with employees in Covid Care Centres (CCC) as well as their families on a daily basis,” a senior official in KSRTC said.

The KSRTC drivers and conductors have been working even during the lockdown period to ferry labourers to their natives.

Those who got discharged will not be disturbed for some days, even after their quarantine ends

. “We want them to feel comfortable. When they return to work, they will lead a team in each division. They will share their experiences to bring awareness among employees and instil confidence among them in fighting Covid-19,” the official said.

The KSRTC, with a fleet of 8,500 buses, is not running even a quarter of the regular services due to the low ridership.

“We are calling employees on need basis and to keep the operations at optimum level to meet the demand,” officials said.

On Wednesday, V Basavaraju, divisional controller, Chikkaballapur, visited the CCC at Morarji Desai residential school hostel at Mastenahalli in Chintamani taluk to greet the 12 discharged employees.

The KSRTC had arranged a bus to ferry the discharged employees to their respective hometowns as the CCC was 12 km from the Chintamani depot.

“That’s a gesture we have shown to all our employees getting discharged from CCC,” the official added.