Coronavirus lockdown: 150 Karnataka students return from Rajasthan, quarantined

About 150 students from Belagavi and other districts in the state who had been stranded at Kota in Rajasthan were brought to the city in four buses amidst lockdown to contain novel coronavirus and have been quarantined in different lodges on Friday.

Students from Belagavi, Bidar, Kalaburgi, Shivamogga and other districts had been to Rajasthan to prepare for engineering and medical courses entrance examinations. They were stranded in the northern state due to the lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

They were brought to the city in four buses and housed in lodges for the quarantine period.

Residents from Khade Bazaar had opposed quarantine of COVID-19 suspects on Thursday but had relented after being informed by police that the persons to be kept in the lodges in the area were students stranded in Rajasthan who had to be kept in observation.