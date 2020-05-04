Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0: KSRTC resumes its service in Chikkamagaluru

KSRTC resumed its service from Chikkamagaluru district headquarters to taluk centres amidst the lockdown to contain COVID-19 on Monday. Chikkamagaluru is in the green zone.
For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here
About 200 passengers have travelled to Sringeri, Mudigere, Koppa and Kadur taluks since morning.
According to KSRTC Divisional Controller, passengers who wish to travel to taluk centres have to register half an hour prior to the journey. Sanitisers were placed in the bus stand in Chikkamagaluru to sanitise hands before boarding the buses.
'China hid coronavirus' severity to hoard supplies'
COVID-19: 40 days that prompted cos to write-off a qtr
Rs 10,000 fine for wedding with more than 50 guests
Markets will keenly track trends in COVID-19 cases
'Enormous evidence' virus came from Wuhan lab: Pompeo
India's factory activity at record low in April: PMI