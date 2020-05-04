Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0: KSRTC resumes its service in Chikkamagaluru

KSRTC resumed its service from Chikkamagaluru district headquarters to taluk centres amidst the lockdown to contain COVID-19 on Monday. Chikkamagaluru is in the green zone.

About 200 passengers have travelled to Sringeri, Mudigere, Koppa and Kadur taluks since morning.

According to KSRTC Divisional Controller, passengers who wish to travel to taluk centres have to register half an hour prior to the journey. Sanitisers were placed in the bus stand in Chikkamagaluru to sanitise hands before boarding the buses.