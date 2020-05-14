Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0: Udupi officers set up helpdesk for stranded migrants

Udupi officers set up helpdesk for stranded migrants

Naina J A
  • May 14 2020, 11:28 ist
  • updated: May 14 2020, 11:28 ist
Credit: DH Photo

A team of officers from Udupi has set up a helpdesk at Nippani in Belagavi district to facilitate stranded people returning to Udupi district from Maharashtra.

Many people from Udupi, who are working in Maharashtra, wanted to return to Udupi district. On the direction of Udupi DC G Jagadeesh, the team of officials had gone to Nippani border.

The team has been verifying the addresses of people who wish to return and is providing them with information on the institutional quarantine facilities and other facilities provided by the Udupi district administration. The initiative has been helping the authorities to get information about people who are returning from Maharashtra.

On an average, about 600 people from Mumbai and other areas in Maharashtra were coming to Nippani daily with the intention to return to Udupi district.

The team comprises Assistant Director of Youth Empowerment and Sports Department, Roshan Kumar Shetty; Project Director of Nirmiti Kendra Arun Kumar and Kashinath of Udupi Urban Development Cell.  

Udupi
Karnataka
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
migrant workers

