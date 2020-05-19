Inter-district bus services commence from Udupi

Coronavirus Lockdown 4.0: Inter-district bus services commence from Udupi

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • May 19 2020, 13:24 ist
  • updated: May 19 2020, 13:24 ist
Representative image. (Credit: DH File photo)

The inter-district buses from Udupi commenced on Tuesday. Already, six buses to Bengaluru, two buses each to Shivamogga, Hubballi, Mysuru have left from the district.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

It may be recalled that the bus services within Udupi district commenced on May 13. 

Accordingly, buses are operating to Hebri, Karkala, Kundapura and other areas.

There is a demand for buses to Bengaluru as a large number of people working in Bengaluru had arrived native soon after the announcement of lockdown and now are wishing to return to Bengaluru for work.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Udupi
Karnataka
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Coronavirus: New norms in a new world

Coronavirus: New norms in a new world

Govt hikes medicos’ stipend, 7th pay panel for staff

Govt hikes medicos’ stipend, 7th pay panel for staff

A peek into WHO's role in the coronavirus pandemic

A peek into WHO's role in the coronavirus pandemic

 