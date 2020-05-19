Coronavirus Lockdown 4.0: Inter-district bus services commence from Udupi

The inter-district buses from Udupi commenced on Tuesday. Already, six buses to Bengaluru, two buses each to Shivamogga, Hubballi, Mysuru have left from the district.

It may be recalled that the bus services within Udupi district commenced on May 13.

Accordingly, buses are operating to Hebri, Karkala, Kundapura and other areas.

There is a demand for buses to Bengaluru as a large number of people working in Bengaluru had arrived native soon after the announcement of lockdown and now are wishing to return to Bengaluru for work.