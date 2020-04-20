Coronavirus lockdown: Ban on vehicular movement lands autorickshaw drivers in distress

The autorickshaw drivers in the district face distress due to restrictions in the wake of lockdown.

Many of them now keep their fingers crossed as they have no jobs to run their families.

Before the lockdown, the autorickshaw drivers were in demand right from wee hours till late night. However, most of the autorickshaws have gone off roads since March 24.

There is a ban on operating the autorickshaws in order to contain Covid-19 which has hit families of over 6000 autorickshaw drivers across the district.

About 15% of them are autorickshaw drivers-cum-owners, while about 85% of the autorickshaws are owned by someone else. They have lent their autorickshaws to be operated on daily income basis.

They have not operated the autorickshaws for 28 days which means they have not earned a penny since those many days.

According to the autorickshaw drivers, they are in distress as they are no other jobs at hands to run their families.

“I haven’t operated my autorickshaw ever since the lockdown was imposed. I have no job. Whatever money I had saved has been spent mostly. I need money to buy milk and vegetables. I don’t know what to do,” Satish, an autorickshaw driver, narrates his difficulty.

The tale of Subhan, another autorickshaw driver, is no different. He would earn about Rs 500 daily, but for the last 28 days he hasn’t earned a penny.

“I go mad to sit in the house. I have lost mental peace. I have no money,” he said.

“I would earn around Rs 12,000 a month. There is no permission to operate the autorickshaw. I need to pay Rs 3000 as house rent. I need to take care of my father, mother and sister. It requires at least Rs 6000 to run the family. How should people like me handle situation?” Munna, an autorickshaw driver from Gauribidanur, he questions.

The Autorickshaw Drivers’ Association District Unit president Dambu Srinivas sought the government to pay compensation to autorickshaw drivers who are facing distress.

“The officials claim that they are distributing essentials and groceries to working class. Don’t they know that even autorickshaw drivers are labourers? They are also facing distress and the government should pay them compensation,” he said.