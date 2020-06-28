Bengaluru-Belagavi superfast train to run daily

Coronavirus Lockdown: Bengaluru-Belagavi superfast train to run daily

DHNS
DHNS,
  Jun 28 2020
  • updated: Jun 28 2020, 10:08 ist
Representative image/Credit: DH File Photo

The railways has replaced the triweekly special train between Bengaluru and Belagavi with a daily superfast express.

Accordingly, KSR Bengaluru – Belagavi Daily Superfast Express Special (06549) will depart KSR Bengaluru at 9 pm and arrive in Belagavi at 7:25 am on the next day. In return direction, the train (06550) will depart from Belagavi at 9 pm and arrive at KSR Bengaluru at 7.25 am on the next day, the SWR said in a release.

“Suresh Angadi, Minister of State of Railways insisted to run a special overnight train between KSR Bengaluru and Belagavi as the overnight train which was running between KSR Bengaluru and Belagavi before the lockdown was very popular and convenient to public. Accordingly, this train is being run with effect from Friday from Bengaluru and Saturday from Belagavi,” the release said.

