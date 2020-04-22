Coronavirus lockdown effect on sales of liquor; fraudsters at work

In an attempt to encash the addiction of liquor, as the nation observes a 40-day lockdown due to coronavirus or Covid-19 fraudsters are advertising on social media to lure people and to swindle money.

Due to the lockdown, opening of liquor shops and also online sales of liquor is banned, even though the governments are losing revenue.

However, as people are addicted to liquor, sales in the black market is reported, despite strict action by officials of the Excise as well as Police departments.

There have been reports on burglary of liquor shops in various parts of the state, due to lockdown of shops; on drinking of alcohol-based sanitisers due to unavailability of liquor; and also about looting of liquor shops in front of police personnel, who were trying to down the shutters of shops.

The fraudsters have used the name of a Mysuru-based chain of liquor shops, for appearance in this region on social media. The swindlers have advertised door-delivery of liquor. The post reads: “24 home delivery available call me7896885440 payment online except (sic)”. The fraudster claims to provide door-delivery round the clock, on call, and agrees to accept online payment. The post pas received a few hundred likes and a few shares.

The person who received the call on the advertised number speaks only Hindi. He said, “Door-delivery is confirmed, on advance online payment”. He does not agree for payment on delivery. The number is reported as spam on Truecaller, but, its location is not identified.

Deputy Commissioner of Excise K S Murali said, earlier also, a similar post in the name of the same Mysuru-based retailer, but of Kuvempu Nagar location, was used. “Upon investigation, it was learnt that it was a fraudster. I have asked the inspector of the jurisdiction concerned, to investigate the case,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police A N Prakash Gowda said that the department has not yet received any complaint in this regard. “People who lose money should come and lodge a complaint. But, those who lose money will not come forward to complain, because buying of liquor is also illegal during lockdown. Still, we are keeping a watch on such fraudsters,” he said.

R Lakshman, proprietor of True Spirits, said that he will file a complaint with the Police and also Cyber Crime department through his advocate, as the name of his chain of outlets have been misused by the fraudsters.