Deputy Commissioner B Sharat has on Sunday extended the lockdown till July 27 in Kalaburagi city and taluk headquarters coming under urban local bodies.

He had earlier ordered the imposition of lockdown from July 14 to 20 to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the district.

Business activities permitted during lockdown will be held from 6 am to 2 pm.

This order will not be applicable to essential services and Sunday lockdown.