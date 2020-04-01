Coronavirus: Lockdown hits dairy sector hard in Belagavi district

Dairy farmers across the district are bearing the brunt of lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19 as demand for milk and its byproducts has come down considerably.

The Belgaum District Co-operative Milk Producers Societies Union Limited (Bemul) has a large network of dairy farmers in the region. Private dairies too have significant hold in the dairy market.

Besides clampdown, several other restrictions have been imposed by the local administration in Maharashtra, the Bemul’s major buyer. Karnataka government has banned the movement of vehicles to Maharashtra.

Hostels, residential schools, hotels, dabhas, restaurants, bakeries, and roadside tea stalls have been shut down. Educational institutions and all government and private offices have been closed temporarily. All these closures have resulted in a decrease in demand for milk, curd, butter and buttermilk.

The daily milk procurement of Bemul in April last year was about 1.85 lakh litres, which has now gone up to 2 lakh litres. The Bemul sold 30,000 litres daily in Maharashtra and between 45,000 and 60,000 litres in Goa. After the lockdown, the Union is able to sell only around 5,000 litres in Maharashtra and 20,000 litres in Goa.

“As against the daily procurement, the Bemul should have ideally sold about 1.30 lakh litres daily. However, only around 60,000 litres are sold daily as the demand has decreased drastically,” Ubedullah Khan, director, Bemul, told DH.

Bemul’s staff strength is 200. Considering social distancing guideline, only about 120 employees are attending duties now. Due to staff shortage, the preparation of pedha has been halted temporarily.

Excess milk is now to sent to Dharwad, Dempo Dairy Industries Limited, Jamkhandi, Bagalkot district and Mother Dairy in Yelanaka, Bengaluru, for preparation of milk powder and butter.