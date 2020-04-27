Coronavirus Lockdown: Madhya Pradesh labourer walks from Mangaluru to Kalasa

Lockdown: MP labourer walks from Mangaluru to Kalasa 

  • Apr 27 2020, 21:23 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2020, 00:10 ist
Representative image/AFP Photo

A labourer from Madhya Pradesh (MP), who had walked all the way up to Kalasa from Mangaluru,  was caught by police in Kalasa.

Hakam Tomar, 20, from Bhopal was working in Mangaluru. After the announcement of lockdown, he was in distress and was eager to reach  his native place.

Tomar walked for three days from Mangaluru via Karkala to reach Kalasa on Monday.

He was caught by the police at Kaimara check post. After his health check, he was sent to quarantine centre in Mudigere.

 

