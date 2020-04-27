Coronavirus Lockdown: Madhya Pradesh labourer walks from Mangaluru to Kalasa

A labourer from Madhya Pradesh (MP), who had walked all the way up to Kalasa from Mangaluru, was caught by police in Kalasa.

Hakam Tomar, 20, from Bhopal was working in Mangaluru. After the announcement of lockdown, he was in distress and was eager to reach his native place.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Tomar walked for three days from Mangaluru via Karkala to reach Kalasa on Monday.

He was caught by the police at Kaimara check post. After his health check, he was sent to quarantine centre in Mudigere.