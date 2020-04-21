Coronavirus lockdown makes nomads' lives miserable

In light of the country-wide Covid-19 lockdown, nomads residing in huts near Ramgopal circle in Huliyar town, Chikkanayakanahalli taluk, Tumakuru district are struggling to get even one square meal a day.

As it were, they are deprived of basic amenities like houses and drinking water. They make a living by selling hairpins and needles on the streets. However, for the last month, they have not been able to do that to feed themselves.

Now that they have spent all the money they had, life has become miserable for them. Even the free rations supplied by the government are over.