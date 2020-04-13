Coronavirus lockdown: Police seize 1,150 vehicles in Hassan

Police have so far seized 1,150 vehicles that had violated the lockdown norms and moving about unnecessarily on the roads, in Hassan district. The cops have also been involved in creating awareness drive on the lockdown to prevent further spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Traffic police have taken stern measures though Hassan has not recorded any positive cases till now.

Except for the vehicles of volunteers serving as 'corona warriors', journalists and medical fraternity, the police seized hundreds of vehicles including two-wheelers and cars, plying on the roads ignoring their directions.

Observing that the public had not taken their warning seriously, Superintendent of Police R Srinivas Gowda, got into the operation and seized the vehicles.

Those who are in need of pass in case of medical emergencies can call the Nodal officer on 94808 04707 or visit the website and get pass after uploading the necessary documents.

The vehicles will not be released until the lockdown is lifted. The owners of the vehicles can get it released later after paying the necessary fine post the lockdown.