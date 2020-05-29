Coronavirus lockdown: Shramik Special train leaves for West Bengal

A Shramik Special train, carrying 1,520 migrants, left for New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal from Mysuru on Friday.

Following the request by the governments of West Bengal and Karnataka, South Western Railway, Mysuru division, arranged the special train to ferry the migrants. The train, comprising 20 LHB coaches left Ashokapuram Railway Station in Mysuru city at 1 pm. The train will reach Jalpaiguri on Sunday.

According to Divisional Commercial Manager Priya Shetty, the authorities of Health department and SWR had made elaborate arrangements to ensure the safety of passengers. After scrutiny and verification of documents of registered migrants of Mysuru, Mandya and Hunsur, the authorities completed the screening process, before they boarded the train.

The state government, in association with Rotary Club of Mysuru and Jain Samaj, provided food and water to the passengers. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has taken care of catering during the remaining part of the journey, in collaboration with the Railway divisions on the path of the train.

It has to be noted that a Shramik Special with 1,298 migrants from Hassan and Kodagu districts left for New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal on Thursday.

Mysuru division has run 10 Shramik Special trains so far, facilitating 14,066 passengers to reach their respective homes.

The railways has observed that some people, availing train services have pre-existing medical conditions, which aggravates the risk during Covid-19 pandemic. A few unfortunate cases of deaths related to pre-existing medical conditions, while travelling, have happened.

In order to protect vulnerable persons from Covid-19, the railway authorities have appealed that persons with co-morbidities such as hypertension, diabetes, cardio-vascular diseases, cancer, immune deficiency conditions, pregnant women, children below the age of 10 years and persons above 65 years of age should avoid travel by rail.