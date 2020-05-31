Lockdown: Temples in Karnataka to open from June 8

Coronavirus Lockdown: Temples in Karnataka to open from June 8

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru/Udupi,
  • May 31 2020, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2020, 00:08 ist
Representative image

Muzari Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said that all the temples coming under the Muzrai department will open on June 8.

Initially, the state government had decided to open the temples on June 1. As per the Centre’s new guidelines, it has been decided to open on June 8. As per the directions of the Central government, devotees should wear mask and maintain social distance while entering inside the temples.

Postponed

The proposed ‘Dhanvantari homa’ and ‘Shatha Siyalabhisheka’ at Kudroli Gokarnanatha Temple in Mangaluru on June 1 has been postponed, following the guidelines of the Central government on opening of the temples. The temple will be opened only after June 8, a press release stated.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Muzari
Kota
Temples
Kota Srinivas Poojary
Karnataka
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

US protests raise fears of new coronavirus outbreak

US protests raise fears of new coronavirus outbreak

Love in lockdown: Couples recast big fat Indian wedding

Love in lockdown: Couples recast big fat Indian wedding

NASA astronauts head for ISS on historic SpaceX flight

NASA astronauts head for ISS on historic SpaceX flight

Trump to delay G7 summit; May invite India, Russia

Trump to delay G7 summit; May invite India, Russia

 