Coronavirus lockdown violation: Rowdy-sheet against 118 people in Kalaburagi

Lockdown violation: Rowdy-sheet against 118 people

Gururaja B R
  • Apr 19 2020, 22:22 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2020, 22:22 ist
Representative image (PTI Photo)

District police on Sunday opened rowdy-sheet against 118 people for loitering in the district and defying the COVID-19-driven lockdown norms, said Superintendent of Police Iada Martin Marbaniang.

This decision comes in the wake of repeated violation of the lockdown clamped to stem the spread of COVID-19, said a press release. 

Except for the Kalaburagi police commissionerate limits,  a total of 38 cases have been filed in various police stations of the district for flouting the lockdown rules.

A total of 122 persons have been taken into custody in this connection.

