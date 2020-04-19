Coronavirus lockdown violation: Rowdy-sheet against 118 people in Kalaburagi

District police on Sunday opened rowdy-sheet against 118 people for loitering in the district and defying the COVID-19-driven lockdown norms, said Superintendent of Police Iada Martin Marbaniang.
This decision comes in the wake of repeated violation of the lockdown clamped to stem the spread of COVID-19, said a press release.
Except for the Kalaburagi police commissionerate limits, a total of 38 cases have been filed in various police stations of the district for flouting the lockdown rules.
A total of 122 persons have been taken into custody in this connection.
