Coronavirus lockdown violation: Rowdy-sheet against 118 people in Kalaburagi

District police on Sunday opened rowdy-sheet against 118 people for loitering in the district and defying the COVID-19-driven lockdown norms, said Superintendent of Police Iada Martin Marbaniang.

This decision comes in the wake of repeated violation of the lockdown clamped to stem the spread of COVID-19, said a press release.

Except for the Kalaburagi police commissionerate limits, a total of 38 cases have been filed in various police stations of the district for flouting the lockdown rules.

A total of 122 persons have been taken into custody in this connection.