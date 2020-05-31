Coronavirus: Maharashtra returnees continue to rattle Kalyana Karnataka region

Maharashtra returnees continue to rattle Kalyana Karnataka region of the state. A total of 188 people from the region tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Coronavirus has exploded in Raichur district which saw the biggest single-day spike with 83 cases. Except one who returned from Bengaluru urban, others are Maharashtra returnees. They are now undergoing treatment at OPEC hospital.

Maharashtra returnees continue to give nightmares to Yadgir as a total of 44 people tested positive for the virus.

In Bidar, as many as 33 people, several of them are Maharashtra returnees, caught the virus.

A total of 28 Maharashtra returnees tested positive in Kalaburagi district. They are now undergoing treatment at the designated hospital in Kalaburagi.