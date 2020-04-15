Coronavirus: Man to stay in hospital due to heavy viral load

An electrician, who was third person to test positive for Covid-19 in the district, will continue to stay in the isolation ward as the swab samples have revealed a heavy viral load.

The 29-year-old man had returned from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala and had developed the symptoms of Covid-19. He was admitted to the isolation ward in district Dr TMA Pai hospital on March 26.

Subsequently, he tested positive for Covid-19 on March 29.

Post the treatment, the samples of the patient were sent for testing on April 13 and April 14. The electrician was forced to continue his stay in the hospital after the reports revealed that the viral load was still prevalent in the samples.

Sources in the district health office said that though the patient from Udupi had no symptoms of Covid-19, the samples collected on April 13 and 14 had revealed a heavy viral load in the samples.

The sample will be again sent for testing after a gap of 14 days. If the samples test negative, then he would be discharged from the hospital, along with the strict advice to follow 14 days of home quarantine.

Eight persons with symptoms of Covid-19 were admitted to the isolation wards in the district on Wednesday, while seven were discharged from hospital quarantine.

As many as 231 swab samples collected from the suspected are pending for the report, sources added.

As many as 108 swab samples were collected in the district and sent to the laboratory for testing. A total of 56 are under home quarantine.

As many as 2,147 people have been screened in the district for Covid-19.