Coronavirus: Mysuru detects 12 containment zones

Following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the city, the district administration has identified containment zones in 12 areas in Mysuru.
Areas such as Meena Bazar, SVP Nagar, Teachers Layout, Janatha Nagar, Housing Board Colony, Kuvempunagar, Vijayanagara second and first stage, Gokulam, Jayalakshmipuram, Srirampura Second stage, JP nagar and Nazarbad, have containment zones.
According to Deputy commissioner Abhiram G Sankar, urban areas, around 200 meters radius around the affected house, have been demarcated as no movement containment zones and five kilo metere radius is declared as buffer zones.
The survelliance will be intensive in containment areas, the DC said.
